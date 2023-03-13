James “Jim” Dale Booton, age 85, of Louisburg, KS, passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023, at his home.
Services were held on Saturday, March 11, 2023.
Jim was born in Creal Springs, IL, on November 11, 1937, the son of Howard Lester Booton and Pearl Irene (Goodwin) Booton. He came to Kansas City in July of 1955.
Jim worked at a catalogue mail order company where he met Dorothy Woods. They were united in marriage on February 18, 1956, in Northmoor, MO. They lived in and around the Kansas City area for about eight years before moving to Louisburg.
Jim became an electrician working out of Local Union #124 IBEW until he retired on December 1, 1999. He was a member of Peace Lodge #243 in Louisburg.
Jim was one of five children. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Dorothy Faye Booton, one daughter, Valorie Lynn O’Connell, two brothers, Howard Booton and Morris Ray Booton, two sisters, Annabelle Davis and Dorothy Tondini.
Survivors include his two sons, Rodney Dwain Booton, of Louisburg, KS, and Roger Dale Booton, of Mesa, AZ, as well as several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
