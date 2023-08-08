James "Jim" Lynn Jordan, age 88, of Garnett, Kansas, passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at the Anderson County Hospital.

Jim was born on June 5, 1935, in Lenapah, Oklahoma, the only child of Marion Nelson Jordan and Martha Lee Merriman. Jim's father died in an accident when he was nine months old. His mother married H.D. Lewin, and the family made their home in Osawatomie, Kansas, where Jim graduated from high school with the Class of 1953 and later attended Coffeyville Community College.

