James "Jim" Lynn Jordan, age 88, of Garnett, Kansas, passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at the Anderson County Hospital.
Jim was born on June 5, 1935, in Lenapah, Oklahoma, the only child of Marion Nelson Jordan and Martha Lee Merriman. Jim's father died in an accident when he was nine months old. His mother married H.D. Lewin, and the family made their home in Osawatomie, Kansas, where Jim graduated from high school with the Class of 1953 and later attended Coffeyville Community College.
He married Rozella M. Bartlett on December 24, 1954, and lived in Osawatomie. They had three children, Nelson L. Jordan and wife, Jane of Leawood, Kansas, Janet L. Blaufuss and husband, Bob of Garnett, Kansas, and Julie L. Packard and husband, Mike of Osawatomie, Kansas. Jim and Rosie also have nine grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and two great great granddaughters.
Jim worked at the Osawatomie State Hospital, and Taylor Forge in Paola. He retired in 1997 after 32 years at Delco Battery in Olathe, Kansas.
After retirement, Jim and Rosie enjoyed many years traveling in their fifth wheel trailer. They split time between Richmond, Kansas, and Apache Junction, Arizona, before settling in Garnett, Kansas in 2007.
Jim loved sports and played basketball and football at Osawatomie High School. He also played baseball, his favorite sport, for the local town team, Osawatomie Indians. In later years, he played fast pitch softball and umpired youth baseball in the Blue Valley area.
Jim loved to play the guitar and was in a local band after high school. He took up music again after retirement and he and Rosie were part of the music at prayer services in Arizona. Jim and Rosie were longtime members of the Osawatomie First Baptist Church and the First Christian Church in Garnett.
Memorial services will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at the First Christian Church in Garnett, Kansas. Inurnment will follow in the Spring Grove Quaker Cemetery, rural Osawatomie, Kansas.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church and left in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
