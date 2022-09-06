Jim passed peacefully at his ranch on Thursday, August 18, 2022, after a long battle with cancer, with his family by his side, and many friends who he also thought of as family.
Jim was born Tuesday, September 29, 1942, in Kansas City, Missouri, the first son of Clarence H. and Glennis (Davis) Paulsen.
He was united in marriage to Harriett Lee Schanuth-Owens on March 28, 1963, at Westport Presbyterian Church in Kansas City, MO. They were “Boyfriend” and “Girlfriend” since they started going steady their Senior year at Westport High School, on February 10, 1960. They graduated with the Class of 1960. After graduation Jim attended Central Missouri State College in Warrensburg, MO.
Jim was a proud member of the “Gentleman Hot Rod Club” who started the first K.C.T. A. where different Hot Rod clubs raced their cars in KCMO.
Jim served his country as a member of the United States Army from 1962-1965, where he was assigned to the 4th Missile Battalion, 65th Artillery at Van Nuys, California.
In April of 1967, he opened his first gas station in Olathe, Kansas. Soon afterwards he opened his second one in Paola, Kansas, which was followed by opening “Paola Glass,” which he operated for over 40 years. Jim taught classes for several years in the art of Stained Glass through the Fort Scott Community College.
In 1968, the family moved to their farm just outside of Paola. Through the following years they added two more farms plus the current ranch. Jim loved being on the farms with his family.
Jim was a strong and hardworking man who was the “Rock” of the family and for many of the family friends as well.
Everyone will miss their annual birthday calls from Jim; ‘This is Captain Zoom. I just came down from the moon to wish you a happy birthday.” Then he would sing Happy Birthday to his loved ones.
In addition to truly enjoying the farms, Jim had many hobbies including; fishing and hunting, working on stained glass projects, taking “Girlfriend’ to various casinos in Las Vegas and watching the KC Chief’s games.
Jim was a past Master of the Paola Lodge #37, a present member of the Peace Lodge #243 in Louisburg, Kansas, Scottish Rite, a life member of the Abdallah Stables #30 in Overland Park Shriners.
He coached Little League Baseball from T-Ball ages through Minor and Major League as well as Babe Ruth for his two sons. Every boy who played on Jim's teams got to play in every game. “Win or Lose,” Jim would tell them, “You practiced hard, so you deserve to get a chance to play in every game.”
Jim always had funny stories, fantastic humor, many life-long friends. Earning him the nickname of “Sundance”
Jim is survived by his wife Harriett (Girlfriend) of the home, two wonderful, precious sons Jimmy Jr. (Donna) and John. The joy of his life were his grandchildren; Andrea (Ryan), Blake (Kylie), Jadyn and Avery; Julie and Doug Richert family and the Mike and Joyce Reynolds family. He was also survived by the whole Ross Dees family, the Bobby Dale family, Randy Medlen family, Betty Searle family, Schanuth family, the Owens family, Russ and Judy Camp, Steve and Bonnie Jensen and Marc Cochrane and family.
A gathering to celebrate Jim’s life will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, October 1, 2022, at the “Family Ranch” in Lacygne, Kansas.
Memorial to Peace Masonic Lodge #243 Louisburg or ASCEND Hospice.
