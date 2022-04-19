James “Jim” Trumbly passed away April 13, 2022, at his home in Paola, Kansas.
He is survived by his loving wife, Linda Trumbly, children Tara (Tony) Lapinskas, Derrick (Leslie) Trumbly, Eric Morris, Amy Morris, Bryan Spradling, nine grand children and his favorite dog, Izzy.
Jim had a knack for fixing things and turned that into a career both in the construction industry and then later doing maintenance for a residential community. He was everyone's go to guy to fix cars, houses, problems or to lean on. He loved taking care of people by cooking or helping out. He also loved fishing and camping. Jim will be sorely missed.
Jim is survived by 7 of his 10 siblings: John (Rita) Trumbly, Marcia (Greg) Thompson, Steve Trumbly, Linda Ellman, Jeff Trumbly, Frank Trumbly and Donnie (Sarah) Trumbly.
