1936 - 2021
James "Jim" William Finfrock, age 84, of Paola, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at Olathe Medical Center.
Jim was born December 30, 1936, at Centerville, Kansas. He was the oldest of four children born to William Fredrick and Olan F. (Baker) Finfrock. He grew up in Centerville.
He was married to Faye Stites on October 17, 1954, at rural Parker, Kansas. They made their home in Centerville and became the parents of two children. They moved to La Cygne and lived there several years. Faye preceded Jim in death on June 26, 1982.
On December 6, 2003, he was married to Diane (Lucas) Willis. They made their home in Harveyville, Kansas, and later moved to Princeton, Kansas. It was in 2017 that they moved to Paola.
Jim owned and operated a filling station in Parker, Kansas, when they lived there. He later worked for Union Gas Company in Bonner Springs, Fort Scott, and La Cygne then went to work as a truck driver. His truck driving career began with La Cygne Truckline, which Jim later bought. He also worked for Joe Donohue and then the Walmart Ottawa Distribution Center as a truck driver.
Jim loved camping and fishing at Melvern Lake. He enjoyed running trotlines with his son at Sugar Creek. He also enjoyed deer hunting. He had many canine companions throughout his lifetime including Jake, Jadie, and Butch.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, his brother Paul, and one great grandchild Gracein Lickteig.
He is survived by his wife Diane of the home; daughter Cindy Lickteig (Leon) of Greeley; son Jimmy Finfrock (Terri) of Kearney, MO; two step sons Adam Reeder (Tammy) of Boonton, NJ and David Willis (Angel Simmons) of Topeka, KS; two sisters Nancy Cox of Mound City, KS and Sally Morse (Les) of Centerville, KS; 7 grandchildren; 3 step grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials are to the Foundation for Peripheral Neuropathy and can be sent c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.