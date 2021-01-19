James L. Donner (known as Jim) died peacefully in his home on Sunday January 17, 2021, in Paola, at the age of 80.
Jim is survived by: his children, Kathy Donner, Janet Donner, both of Eudora, KS and Kimberly Rentz (Dennis), Paola; grandchildren, Brook Rentz (Kevin Collins), Bonner Springs, KS, and Katie Donner (David Bowman), Paola, KS; and siblings, Jerry Donner, LaCygne, KS and Jane Rankin, Paola, KS.
He was preceded in death by: his wife, Kathaleen Donner and his parents, James F. and Gladys Donner.
James was born on December 19, 1940, in Madison, Wisconsin, to James F. and Gladys Donner.
He joined the Navy in 1957 and served at Barber’s Point, Hawaii with his brother, Jerry Donner. He served four years then returned home to Salem, Arkansas. He moved to Kansas City, MO, working at the General Motors Leeds plant.
He married Kathaleen Scribner on September 29, 1962. The couple welcomed three children into their home.
He worked for Max Rieke & Brothers construction company for over 30 years as a heavy equipment mechanic before retiring with his wife so they could enjoy their later years together.
He was a skilled mechanic who raised cattle on his farm. He was always willing to help a neighbor or friend. He was well-liked in his neighborhood for his friendliness and know-how. If someone needed advice on how to fix something or a tool to use, Jim could provide it. Jim liked to travel with his family and especially enjoyed taking his wife to Hawaii to show her the sights from his time in the service. He will be remembered as a loving husband, a dedicated father, and a devoted grandfather.
Visitation: Saturday January 23rd at the family house from 1 to 5 p.m. 36315 W. 287th St. Paola, Kansas Please conform to the covid guidelines by wearing masks.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Prairie Paws of Ottawa in care of Dengel and Son Mortuary 305 N. Pearl Paola, Kansas 66071
• To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.