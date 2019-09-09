James Meech, age 62 passed away Monday, September 2, 2019 on his farm home near Fort Scott, KS.
Funeral services Saturday, September 7, 2019, 2 pm Schneider Funeral Home, Pleasanton, KS. Burial Glendale Cemetery near Hammond, KS. Visitation 6 to 8 PM, Friday, September 6, Schneider Funeral Home. Contributions to the Jim Meech Farmers/Ranchers in Health Crisis Fund. On line condolences for the family can be left at www.schneiderfunerals.com
