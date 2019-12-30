James Dean Mosley age 57 of LaCygne, KS died Saturday December 28, 2019 at the University of Kansas Medical Center.
Jimmy will be cremated. There will be a visitation from 5-8 pm Friday January 3, 2020 at the Eddy- Birchard Funeral Home. Memorials are to the National multiple sclerosis society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.