James Mosley

James Dean “Jimmy” Mosley age 57 of Fontana, KS, died Saturday December 28, 2019 at University of Kansas Health System.
Jimmy was born February 2, 1962, in Kansas City, Kansas. He was the eldest of two children born to James Darrell & Sandra Sue (Atkins) Mosley. He grew up in Kansas City, Kansas, and attended JC Harman High School and graduated with the Class of 1980.
After high school, Jimmy started working in the construction industry. He worked on an asphalt crew and then drove a concrete truck for Century Concrete in Olathe, KS.
On May 2, 1987, Jimmy married Brenda Glass in Kansas City, Kansas. Together the couple had two daughters Lacey and Courtney. The marriage later ended in divorce.
Jimmy loved to party and spend time with his family. He was known as Pops, Padre and Uncle Bimmy. He loved to have fun and was very ornery to everyone he met. Jimmy was known for racing wheel chairs.
He was preceded in death by his mother Sandra Mosley and brother-in-law Troy “Harold” Glass.
Survivors include daughters Lacey (Matt Crabtree) Mosley of Osawatomie, KS, and Courtney (Jason Stiles) Mosley of La Cygne, KS, five grandchildren Troy, Karlyn, Kinleigh, Tyson and Brantley, father James D. Mosley of Rantoul, KS, Grandma Billie F. Mosley of Kansas City, KS, brother Edward Mosley of McCune, KS, best friend and sister Leo Plake of Kansas City, KS and longtime caretaker Carmen Roark. Along with other family and many friends.
Visitation: 5-8 p.m. Friday January 3, 2020, with service at 7:30 all at the Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home.
Memorials are to the Multiple Sclerosis Society send c/o Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home P.O. Box 430 Osawatomie, KS 66064.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.