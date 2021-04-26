James “Jimmy” “Jim” Eugene Poe, 84, of Lane, KS, died Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Richmond Healthcare, Richmond, KS.
He was born January 20, 1937, at Ransom Memorial Hospital, Ottawa, KS, the son of Thomas Poe and Cecil (Tabor) Poe. Jim was a lifelong Franklin County resident graduating from Rantoul High School with the class of 1955.
Jim ran a hay crew when he was young. He always worked for himself. He drove a truck and operated his farm for most of his life. He was a member of the National Farmers Organization and Farm Bureau.
Jim loved to fish and was well known in the family for his cooking especially his catfish and was well known at family holidays as the master carver. Jim was a huge fan of auctions. His family jokingly says Jim was dedicated to making sure auctioneers made a profit. If a Western was on T.V., Jim was interested, especially John Wayne.
On May 19, 1958, Jim was united in marriage to Merrita Turley in Rantoul, KS. They shared sixty-two years of devotion to each other. Merrita and Jim were always seen together. In later years Jim and Merrita would just get in the car and country cruise to wherever they ended up. They loved those days together just out loving the views and Jim occasionally looking for junk.
He is survived by his wife, Merrita Poe of the home; four children, Nancy J. Lillie Barger and her husband Mike, Linn Valley, KS, James R. Poe and his wife Diana, Greeley, KS, Dale E. Poe and his wife Janea, rural Osage County, KS, Anita R. Poe Wiley, rural Rantoul, KS; a sister, Olive Bickerstaff, rural Franklin County, KS; fourteen grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
He is preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Thomas Poe, Richard Poe, Billy Poe, Jack Poe; and five sisters, Mary Ann Roecker, Louise Waters-Lee, Betty Whitsitt, Juanita Schlief-Hoskins, Carol Lee Lykins; a son-in-law, Robert L. “Bob” Wiley.
Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 30, 2021, at Ruhamah Baptist Church, Rantoul, KS. Interment will follow at Ruhamah Cemetery. The family will greet friends for a visitation from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home, Ottawa.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ruhamah Baptist Church or Hope House sent c/o Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home, P.O. Box 14, Ottawa, KS 66067. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.lamb-roberts.com.
