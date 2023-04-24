James Robert Casey, age 81, of Paola, Kansas, passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at his home surrounded by family.
Services were held on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.
James was born on Sunday, July 27, 1941, in Falls City, Nebraska. He was the son of Robert and Margaret (Clark) Casey.
James graduated from Sacred Heart Catholic High School in Falls City, Nebraska with the class of 1959. James met his future wife, Evelyn Vanlerberg, in the early 1970’s. Between them, the couple had six children. They shared forty-nine years together and were officially married on New Year’s Day in 1994.
James loved the outdoors. In his earlier years, he could often be found taking care of his six horses and simply enjoying nature. Family, and his beloved dogs, were the most important things in his life; he especially loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren. James was outspoken, you could always count on him to tell you how he really felt about something.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Margaret Casey, son, Daniel James Casey, daughter, Mary Casey Deeter, son-in-law Keith Deeter, sister, Wanda Crofford, niece, Karey Speers, and nephew Robbie Casey.
Survivors include his wife, Evelyn Casey, of the home, four children, Kris Livingston, of Paola, Kansas, Kim (Eldon) Radda, of Wellsville, Kansas, Theresa (Tim) Spires, of Longmont, Colorado, and Tracie (Robert) Hughes, of Vassar, Kansas, one brother, Paul (Maretta) Casey, of Fallon, Nevada, twelve grandchildren and eight great grandchildren that he loved dearly.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made payable to the University of Kansas Cancer Center or the Burnett Burn Center, c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 235 S Hickory St., Ottawa, Kansas 66067.
