James Robert Myers, 70, of Louisburg, passed away September 24, 2021.
Jim was born in Newton Iowa March 22, 1951, to Robert and Alma Myers, but was raised in Kansas City.
He met his wife Karen in church at the age of eleven. They were united in marriage in 1971 and celebrated 50 years of marriage in June 2021. Jim and Karen moved to Louisburg in 1974 where they built a home, a family and a community.
Jim wore many hats. He was a marine, diesel mechanic, a hobby rancher, an avid outdoorsman, wrestling and baseball coach, mentor and leader to many. Some of his favorite past times included hunting and fishing, but what he enjoyed the most was sharing his passion for the outdoors. Many who know him have seen the excitement in his eyes when helping someone catch their first fish or shoot a gun for the first time. This excitement was only eclipsed by seeing a good dog on point.
He was a loyal and passionate family man. Jim was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. His devotion never burned brighter than for his wife Karen. He truly loved her for richer or for poorer and in sickness and in health. He leaves behind a legacy of compassion and devotion that will be remembered for generations.
Jim is survived by his wife of 50 years Karen Ann Myers, son Chris, son Jesse and wife Kalena and their sons Caleb and Ranan, sister Jan, nephew Rich and grand-niece Gracie.
Jim’s family wants to thank everyone for their care and support.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to Lake Mary Center in Paola. C/O Dengel and Son Mortuary P.O. Box 669 Louisburg, KS 66053
To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com
Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Drive Louisburg, KS 66053
913-837-4310
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.