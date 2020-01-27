James Tracy

James "Jim" Gregory Tracy, age 68, of Rantoul, Kansas passed away in an automobile accident Tuesday, January 22, 2020.
Jim's son Harry also passed away in the traffic accident. So the two of them walked through the pearly gates of heaven together. Visitation will be January 28, Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. with a Celebration Of Life Service, Wednesday January 29, 10 a.m. at the Cross Point Assembly of God Church 1016 N. Pearl, Paola, Kansas.
Jim was born January 16, 1952 at Youngstown, Ohio. He was the youngest of three children born to Paul William and Effie May (Patterson) Tracy. He grew up in Youngstown and graduated from high school there.
Jim was united in marriage to Becky Beaty on March 30, 1980 at Troy, Kansas. They lived most of their married life in Duluth, Minnesota and Rantoul, Kansas. It was in 2004 that they moved from Duluth, MN to Rantoul, Kansas. They became the parents of eight children.
Jim first worked as a carpenter with the Union in Minnesota. He learned his carpentry skills from his father. During that time he was also a bi-vocational pastor, helping those in need. He then worked in the oil fields for several years. His current employment was as the maintenance supervisor at Cross Point Church in Paola.
What little time Jim had for a hobby was riding motorcycles. His love of carpentry work kept him busy most of the time. People were his true passion. He knew no strangers, would carry on a conversation with anyone he came upon. No matter where "Pops" went, people always felt the presence of the Lord and joy when they were around him. His love of others made his true hobby people.
Jim was a member of the Cross Point Church in Paola. He took several mission trips in his lifetime. His many mission trips included multiple trips to El Salvador, Matamoras, Mexico, and Honduras. His next mission trip was planned for July of this year, a return trip to El Salvador. His main mission was his everyday life serving God, his community, and his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Harry, and his granddaughter Addilynn.
He is survived by his wife Becky of the home; children Hannah Carlisle (Shawn), Micah Tracy (Danielle), Sean Tracy, Heather Tracy, Harley Tracy (Callie), Faith Tracy, and Jennifer Cruz; his sister Karen Hagen; his brother William Tracy (Julie); his father- and mother in-law William and Alta Beaty; six grandchildren Pierson and Jocelyn Carlisle, Quaid Tracy, Zayleigh Vandenberg, Drayven Staum, and Royal Tracy who will make her appearance in May of this year; many other relatives and friends.
Contributions in memory of Jim are to the Cross Point Church for the Men's Detention Center in El Salvador.
