James Wallace Berryman II, 65, of Osawatomie, Kansas, passed at 8:35 a.m. on May 21, 2021, in Olathe Ks.
James (Jimmy) was born to James and Viola Berryman on November 23rd, 1955. Jimmy attended Osawatomie High School with the class of 1973 and served in the Army.
Jimmy was blessed with 2 sons. James W Berryman III born in 1979 and Jeremy Berryman born in 1982.
Jimmy had a positive outlook on life and enjoyed the outdoors, fishing on the river, watching SyFy movies and gathering with friends. He loved talking to anyone who would hear and truly had a free spirit that will be missed.
Jimmy was proceeded by his father and mother, James and Viola Berryman. He is survived by his 2 sons, James & Jeremy, 4 grandsons, 2 granddaughters, and many friends that he thought of as family.
A celebration of life will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, May 29 at John Brown Park, Osawatomie.
