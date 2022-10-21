James William (Jim) Gray passed away on October 10, 2022, at 1 am at KUMC after a brief illness. He had been surrounded by his family and he passed knowing and feeling their immense love for him. He will be deeply missed
Services were held Thursday, October 13, 2022.
Jim was born on November 4, 1947, to Ira J. and Lola Mae (Campbell) Gray. He grew up in Louisburg and graduated from LHS in 1966. He began dating the love of his life, Cheryl Anne Watrous, during their LHS years. Jim had gone to McElheny's Pharmacy in Louisburg where Cheryl had been working at the time and asked her out on their first date...which was to a drive-in movie on Good Friday.
Jim and Cheryl were married on April 8, 1967, they were blessed with 55 years together and Jim will forever carry Cheryl's initials in the tattoo on his right arm. They enjoyed an Alaskan cruise to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary and liked it so much that they went on the very same cruise again a few years later.
Jim served his country during the Vietnam conflict. During an outing to Union Station some years ago, he pointed out to us where his parents had dropped him off to get on the train to make his journey to Vietnam all those years ago.
Jim and Cheryl became proud parents to two daughters, Lisa Johnson (Mike) and Crystal Barnes (Tim). They were both thrilled when their Grandsons were born, Cameron Barnes and Chad Barnes. We have all laughed over the years that Jim beat Crystal to the hospital when it was time for Cameron to be born, and that he later kept trying to peek into the hospital room for updates. He was again right there at the hospital in plenty of time before his "Chadrow" arrived.
Jim worked at Hallmark Cards in KCMO for 37 years before retiring. He was known as "Gravy" and made many life-long friends there. Those years were a big part of his life and he accumulated many mementos and pictures to document his time there (including being a prankster).
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Ronnie Gray and Terry Gray, son-in-law Roy Lee Weers, brother-in-law Steve Watrous, nephew Jesse Pottorff, and brother-in-law Billy Dean Pottorff.
Jim is survived by Cheryl, Lisa & Mike, Crystal & Tim, Cameron, and Chad. He is also survived by his sister-in-laws, Debby Cuthbertson (Kevin), Pat York (Tom), Tammy Davis (Bob), Chris Pottorff, and Michelle Anderson (Patrick), along with many nieces and nephews. Jim also leaves behind his incredibly loved Granddog, Owen (he called him little buddy). Owen will forever be searching for his Jim.
Jim had a routine of feeding Cameron's chickens daily and was fond of one in particular - Henrietta. She would sit on Jim's knee and has been known to try and get into the house.
Jim was proud of his show cars. Jim and Cheryl attended many car shows over the years, accumulating many pictures and trophies. He was also proud of his trucks over the years, always having something that was big and tall, nice, and shiny. One truck over the years in particular was a black Dodge (it was almost like a monster truck), that Jim and Lisa traveled in many years ago to Arizona to visit Terry and to see the Grand Canyon.
Jim and Cheryl enjoyed watching particular television shows together, always recording to watch later (to skip the commercials). One of their favorites was Leave it to Beaver. After his recent days in the hospital, the show Emergency! was no longer a favorite (he brought this show up more than once to his doctors and nurses). He and Cheryl were both looking forward to Yellowstone coming back in November.
Jim had an enormous love for Cameron and Chad. He worked to instill his love of large outdoor fires, loud booms, gardening, squirrel population management, jokes, and general mischievousness.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Children's Mercy Hospital, c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, PO Box 669, Louisburg, KS 66053. Following little Mighty Millie’s journey had made quite an impression on Jim and Children’s Mercy has been a big part of that journey.
