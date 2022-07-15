1979-2022
Jamie G. Marshall, Sr., 43, Olathe, formerly of Paola, died 7/11/2022.
Survivors: mother Betty Swift, Olathe; children Jamie, Jr. and Ciara; siblings Latonia (Marshall) Brown (Robert), Steven Marshall, Jr. (Amy), and Richard Swift, Jr. (Sheila); many other relatives and friends.
Visitation 11-1 p.m. with funeral service at 1 p.m., Sunday, 7/24/2022, at Dengel and Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl, Paola, KS, 66071. Private burial later.
