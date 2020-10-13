Jane Doudna Amos, 82, of Parsons, Kansas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on October 11, 2020. Jane was born on November 16, 1937, in Mound City, Kansas. She was the daughter of Oliver and Ollie Green Doudna.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents and twin sons, Mark and Michael Amos and the father of her children, John James Amos Jr. Also, five siblings, Bernice Cornett, Charles Doudna, Bill Doudna, Carl Doudna, and Larry Doudna; all of Kansas.
She is survived by her daughter, Darla Calvert and her husband Doyle of Dallas, Texas; son, John James, III, granddaughter, Stacey Prock and husband, Marshall, all of Tulsa, Oklahoma; sister, Ruth Gray of Jacksonville, Arkansas; special cousin, Jerry Smith of Parsons, and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Jane was a 1956 graduate of Osawatomie High School and had a long administrative assistant career, spending over 20 years with State Farm Insurance in Tulsa, retiring in 1992.
Her many interests included genealogy, having extensively researched the Doudna and Green. Ames. She found she was a direct descendant of Samuel Jordan, Founder of Jamestown, VA in 1608.
She also spent many years building and renovating homes. She and John Amos built their home in Bristol, OK, from the ground up and one in Oskaloosa, Kansas. After selling that home, she and cousin Jerry renovated homes in Thayer, Moran, and Parsons
Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project or St. Joseph Indian School of South Dakota
Visitation at 1:00 and memorial service at 2:00, Wednesday, October 14, at Eddy Birchard Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.