Jane Ellen (Crozier) Allcorn, 75, of Blue Mound, KS, formerly of Osawatomie, died on Monday, April 11, 2022.
Memorial service will be 10 a.m., Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Blue Mound Federated Church, Blue Mound, KS. Visitation is 9 a.m. to service.
Memorial contributions are to the Jane Allcorn Funeral Expense Fund, c/o Schneider Funeral Home, P.O. Box J, Mound City, KS 66056. Online condolences may be left at www.schneiderfunerals.com.
