Janet Lynne New Keating, 70, went to be with her Lord Tuesday, February 23, 2021. She passed away at her home in Bucyrus, Kansas after a prolonged illness.
Daughter of Thomas Beauford New and Lora Irene Hewitt New, she was born March 14, 1950, in Fort Scott, Kansas and grew up in Mound City, Kansas, graduating from Mound City High School with the class of 1968. She met the love of her life, Edward Michael Keating Jr, at Fort Scott Juco in 1970 and they were married January 8, 1972 at Mary Queen of Angels Church in Fort Scott. After graduating with a degree in Cosmetology she accompanied her husband to Kansas State University. After graduation in 1974 they moved to Coffeyville Kansas, then Bartlesville, Oklahoma and in 1985 moved to Bucyrus Kansas where they have lived to the present.
Janet’s greatest joys were her faith and her family. She stayed home to be a full-time wife and mother. In the process she became the neighborhood counselor to all of the friends of her children especially during their high school years. Even with all of her physical problems Janet never complained. She always put others before herself. She loved her cats, could light up any room with her smile and could put anyone at ease. She was a true gift of God. Her loss here on earth is truly heaven’s gain.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, James Buford and Wilber and sister, Alberta.
Janet is survived by her husband, Edward, of the home, four children and 7 grandchildren. They include son, Edward Michael Keating III and wife Tonyia, children, Elle and Dylan of Louisburg, Kansas; daughter, Jeananna Marie and husband Brett Hauer, children, McKenna, Keily and Hudson of Louisburg Kansas; son, Shawn Thomas Keating of Bucyrus and son, Michael Devon Keating and wife Kirsten, children, Kylin and Rohan of Stilwell, Kansas. She is also survived by a brother, Chuck New and wife Dorthey, Kansas City, Kansas, sisters, Joetta Marti and husband, Daren of Manhattan, Kansas, Marsha White of Belton, Missouri, Charlette Dunavan, Mound City, Ks. and Sandra and husband, Bobby Snow of Pleasanton, Ks. as well as many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2021, with the Rosary being prayed at 7:30 p.m. at Queen of the Holy Rosary Wea Catholic Church 22779 Metcalf Bucyrus, KS.
Father Gary Pennings will celebrate Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at the church. Burial will follow at Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Cemetery.
Mass will be live streamed on church website at http://qhrwea.church. Due to Covid restrictions seating for mass will be limited.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions made to Wayside Waifs c/o Dengel and Son Mortuary PO Box 669 Louisburg, KS 66053
To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com
Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS 66053
913-837-4310
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.