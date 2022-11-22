Janice Karen Gillespie, 83, of Paola, Kansas, passed away on November 19th, 2022.

Janice was predeceased by her parents, Carl and Margaret Lien, and her granddaughter, Sarah Rundorff. She is survived by her husband, Joseph Gillespie, and her sister, Carol Jensen, her five sons, Jonathan, James and Jeremy, Thomas and Timothy, two daughters, Carleen Hayes and Annette Goetsch, 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

