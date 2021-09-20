Janita Marie Clark, age 52, of Mound City, Kansas, passed away at the Olathe Hospice House on September 19, 2021.
Funeral 10 am, September 24, 2021 at Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, La Cygne Chapel. Visitation 5 pm to 7 pm, September 23, 2021, La Cygne Chapel. Burial Star Valley Cemetery.
Contributions American Cancer Society in care of the funeral home P.O. Box 304 La Cygne, Kansas 66040. Condolences www.schneiderfunerals.com
