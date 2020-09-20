Jean Kaiser

Jean Faye Kaiser (Ohlmeier), 70, of Paola, KS, joined our Father in Heaven Thursday, September 17, 2020, in Kansas City, MO.
Viewing: 1pm-4pm, Monday, September 21, 2020; Visitation: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, September 22, 2020, both at Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071. Funeral: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Block Community, rural Paola, KS. Burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, rural Paola, KS. Memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church Endowment, First Lutheran Church of Paola Endowment, or Miami County Cancer Foundation sent in care of the funeral home.
Jean lived for her grandkids and family and friends and every day to the fullest.
Born January 7, 1950, in Paola, KS, to Albert and Anna (Prothe) Ohlmeier. The youngest of 6 children, Jean grew up surrounded by love and learning the importance of family on the farm. She attended First Lutheran Grade School and graduated from Paola High School in 1968. Upon graduating high school, Jean went to work for local businesses and soon discovered her love of banking and managing a good checkbook.
She was united in marriage to Merle Ray Kaiser on June 13, 1970, at First Lutheran Church in Paola, KS. They lived in Manattan, KS, for 5 years while Merle attended Kansas State University and worked for the Schilling Asphalt Co. In 1976, they returned to Paola, KS, where they built a home and raised their family.
Her employment included many years and memories created at Miami County National, Team Bank, First Kansas Federal and retiring from First Option Bank in Paola. Because she absolutely adored being around people and helping others, she began working at Debrick Truck Line shortly after. Her favorite thing to do was being with her grandkids! She had other enjoyments as well, traveling, bowling, baking, visiting and playing cards with friends, putting a coin in a slot machine or two, and balancing checkbooks across Miami County.
Jean loved her community as well and was involved in so many clubs and organizations including Busy Beavers 4-H (a club both her children were very active in), Miami County Cancer Foundation, serving in many roles, Paola Chamber of Commerce, as an ambassador for several years, the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League, serving in many capacities locally and district level, many years as supervisor for the Paola Township election board, and many others over the years.
Jean is survived by her husband Merle; daughter Kathy (Chris) Kane; son Kelly (Michelle) Kaiser; grandkids Kalli Burton, Molly, Anna, and Ruby Kane, and Kale Kaiser, all of Paola, KS. She is also survived by her father- and mother-in-law Kenneth and Vera Kaiser of Paola; sisters Norlene Medlin and Ella (Dennis) Hinman, both of Paola; brother Lee (Glenda) Ohlmeier of Dodge City, KS; brothers-in-law Daryl Kaiser and Lester (Karen) Kaiser of Paola AND COUNTLESS nephews, nieces, cousins, great- and great-great nephews and nieces, and many, many friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents Albert and Anna Ohlmeier, sister Edith Moser (Ohlmeier), brother Wilbur Ohlmeier, and nephew Steve Kaiser.
