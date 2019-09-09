Jeanne Ferner

Jeanne Agnes Ferner, 79, of Paola, Kansas, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the Olathe Hospice House.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Paola, KS.
Jeanne was born Friday, May 24, 1940, in Brooklyn, NY, the daughter of John and Regina (Caulfield) Benkert. She graduated from Tilden High School in Brooklyn, New York in 1958.
Jeanne was united in marriage to Robert Ferner on April 23, 1960, in Brooklyn, New York. They made their home in New York and then lived in Houston, Texas for 7 years before moving to Paola in August of 2008 to be near their daughter Theresa.
She was an avid baseball fan of the Brooklyn Dodgers, New York Yankees, and Kansas City Royals as she lived in each respective location. In fact, before Jeanne and Robert were married, their dates were attending baseball games at Ebbets Field in Brooklyn cheering on the Dodgers.
She worked in customer service with S & S X-ray. She starting working for them while living in New York in December of 1988. The company begged her to move to their new location in Houston, Texas so that she could head their Customer Service Department. They made her an offer she couldn't refuse. She continued working for them until retiring in July of 2008.
Jeanne enjoyed playing cards, playing Scrabble, watching her favorite television shows, and going to the movies. She made an anti-pasta that was famous in New York as well as Kansas. Jeanne was always front row when attending her grandchildren's activities. She dedicated her life to her immediate family, as well as her extended family, and the communities she resided in from New York, to Texas, and then Kansas.
She was preceded in death by her parents John and Regina Benkert and her husband Robert who died October 4, 2008.
Survivors include her children Robert Ferner (Grace), John Ferner (Wendy) all of Long Island, New York, and Theresa "Terri" Lopez (David) of Paola, KS; 6 grandchildren Michael Ferner, Timothy Lopez (Haley), Matthew Ferner, Nina Lopez (Michael), Thomas Ferner, and Hannah Ferner; one great granddaughter Aysa; many other relatives and friends.
The family suggests memorial contributions to Olathe Hospice House, c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 North Pearl Street, Paola, KS 66071. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Jeanne’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com
