Jeffrey Alan Arnold, age 56, Paola, Kansas, formerly of Pleasanton, Kansas, passed away June 11, 2020.
Graveside burial 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 16, at the Pleasanton Cemetery. The family suggests contributions to the Elizabeth Layton Center and may be sent in care of Schneider Funeral Home P.O. Box 525 Pleasanton, Kansas 66075. Online condolences may be left at www.schneiderfunerals.com
