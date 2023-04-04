Jeffrey Guy Claar, 64, of Paola, KS, passed away on April 2, 2023, surrounded by his loving wife and children.
Jeff was born on December 1, 1958, to Roy Lee Claar and Norma Jeanne Hollingshad in Kansas City, KS. Jeff would talk fondly of his time at Center High School playing football and wrestling earning the nickname “Ferd”. After graduating in 1978, Jeff went to work for Sight & Sound in Colorado.
In 1979, he met the love of his life, Julie Anne Lorhan. The two were married in 1980 and built a family, home, and wonderful life together which he felt was his greatest achievement.
In 1980, Jeff joined the Leawood Fire Department and belonged to a brotherhood of sorts having several of his firefighter buddies becoming like family. He medically retired after 18 years of service.
To all that knew him, Jeff was a man of great faith, amazing stories, loads of laughs, and a huge heart. To not only his family but for his friends as well, he was a rock, confidant, cheerleader, nurse, and teacher. To his girls, he was their Superman!
Jeff was a parishioner at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Paola. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, baker, carpenter, outdoor activities, and of course spending as much time with his family especially the grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Julie, of the home; daughters Michelle (Kelly) Kaiser, Paola, Jennifer (Billy) Page, Cumming, GA, and Chelcia (Jesus) Cantu; his 8 grandchildren Jesse Jr, Jessica, Kalli, Mason, Kale, Mia, Lydia, and Lilly; great-granddaughter Adalaya; his brothers Dan (Rose) Claar, Patrick (Rita) Claar, and David Claar; sisters Kathy (Rick) Chael and Karen (Mark) Chael; brothers- in-law John (Linda) Lorhan, Michael (Jane) Lorhan, Dan Lorhan, and Doug (Heidi) Lorhan; sisters-in-law Karen (Howard) Ritter, Lynda Ryan, and Diane (Jeff) Drew; and many, many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father Roy Lee Claar, mother Norma Jeanne Gieringer, brother in-law David Lorhan, and niece Lauren Drew.
Rosary: 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 10, 2023 with visitation following 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; funeral service: Tuesday, April 11, 2023, 10:30 a.m. all at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Paola, KS with burial following at Holy Cross Cemetery, Paola, KS. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Jeff Claar Memorial Fund which can be sent c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
