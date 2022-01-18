Jeffrey Kirk Brown, age 71, Paola, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, January 12, 2022.
He was born in Missouri on August 2, 1950, the son of Donald L. and Katheryn L. Sampson Brown. He was a graduate of Ruskin High School. He served his country during the Vietnam War in the United States Air Force. He was united in marriage to Debbie Kay Moore on February 15, 1998. He worked as a machine operator in the tool industry and later at Garmin Industries.
He was a big NASCAR fan and collected NASCAR memorabilia, and did aviation photography. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Diana Eager. Jeff is survived by two daughters, Jennifer Leach and Kim Tast, a stepson, Dewey Watson, a brother in law Richard Eager and several grandchildren.
Graveside funeral services for Jeff and Debbie will be 2 p.m. Thursday, January 20, 2022, at the Oak Lawn Cemetery in La Cygne, Kansas. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, La Cygne Chapel.
Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Online condolences can be left at www.schneiderfunerals.com.
