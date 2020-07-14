Jeffrey Riebe

Jeff was born on March 18, 1955, in Garnett, Kansas to Louis and Patricia (Pat) Glaze Riebe. He lived in Paola from the age of 5 and graduated Paola High School in 1973.
Jeff then attended Technical College in Kansas City, studying electronics. He served in the US Army stationed in Germany. Jeff returned to Paola and worked as an auto mechanic and detailer. He was a member of the Paola United Methodist Church where he sang in the choir, enjoyed Methodist Men’s group and served in the technology area each Sunday.
Jeff passed away July 7, 2020, at age 65. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Pat Riebe; and brother, Terry Riebe. Survivors include, Dennis Riebe; Mindy (Tim) McMahon; Marlene Riebe; Valerie Riebe; nieces and nephews.
Friends can greet the family and celebrate Jeff’s life at the United Methodist Church from 10:30-12:00, Saturday, July 18, 2020 (Covid-19 precautions should be practiced). A private burial will be at the Paola Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Paola United Methodist Church or Paola Senior Center.
Arrangements Dengel and Son Mortuary.
