Jered Corben

Jered William Lee Corben, age 22, of Louisburg died peacefully at his home on October 2, 2019.
Memorial Service will be 1:00 p.m., Thursday October 10,2019 at Dengel and Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Drive Louisburg, KS.
Jered was born December 10, 1996 at Saint Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City Mo., the son of Rhonda Kitchen and Bill Corben.
Soon after his birth he was rushed to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Mo. Jered had many issues upon arrival requiring surgery.
At three years of age Jered’s mother married Clifford Studdard, who took him under his wing, taking him fishing and riding on four-wheelers which Jered so enjoyed. He was an avid Chiefs and Royals fan. Jered was loved by many which gave him a large circle of friends during his school years. Jered lived with his stepfather, Clifford and step grandmother, Bonnie in Louisburg, KS.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Rhonda Studdard and Bill Corben.
Survivors include his stepfather, Clifford Studdard, Louisburg, KS; sister, Elisha Shannon, Osawatomie, KS. Erika Tlasek, Boston, MA; Maternal Grandparents, Donald and Peggy Jones, Paternal Grandmother Sharon Corben, Step Grandmother, Bonnie Studdard, several aunts, uncles, and cousins, two nieces and many friends.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Jered’s family in care of Bonnie Studdard or made to any charity of your choice.
To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com
Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS 66053
913-837-4310
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.