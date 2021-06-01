Jeren Je’Von Hinton, age 35, of Olathe, KS, died Monday, May 24, 2021.
Visitation will be Saturday, June 5th, from 1-2 p.m. followed by the service at 2 p.m. All at the Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home. Then cremation and burial at a later date.
Memorials are to the Taylor Rayne Wilson Memorial Fund.
