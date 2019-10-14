Jerold Bell

Jerold C. Bell, age 86, of rural Paola, Kansas (Hillsdale Community), passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Brookdale College Square, Overland Park, Kansas.
Jerold was born November 18, 1932 in Downs, Kansas. He was the son of Lee and Jessie (Riggs) Bell. Jerold's twin died at one month old. His mother died at a young age and he was raised by Ray and Beaterice Anderson.
Jerold and Evelyn Kaufman were united in marriage on July 16, 1951. To this union, six children were born. They made their home in the Hillsdale Community of Miami County, Kansas.
Jerold was first and foremost a farmer. He had also worked at Buchman Grain Elevator in Paola and Hillsdale Grain Elevator of which he became part owner. As was typical of most farmers, you very seldom found Jerold's hands at rest; he was a hard-working man.
Although farming was his life, he did find a little bit of free time outside of farming once in a while where he enjoyed playing cards, camping, and water skiing with family and friends. He thoroughly enjoyed time spent with his family, especially his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his biological parents Lee and Jessie Bell; the parents who raised him Ray and Beaterice Anderson; his siblings: brothers Junior, Bob and twin Gerold, and sisters Virginia, Margie, and Doris.
He is survived by his wife Evelyn of the home; children Vickie Jones (Gale) of Overland Park, Randy Bell (Cathy) of Paola, Tony Bell (Tammy) of rural Osawatomie, Linda Hedding of Olathe, Debbie Osborn of Spring Hill, and Jim Bell of Paola; 11 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren; as well as many other relatives and friends.
Visitation, 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Dengel & Son Mortuary – Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071. Celebration of Life, 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorials are to the Alzheimer’s Association.
