Jerome Morgan

Jerome Vernon “Jerry” Morgan age 78 of Osawatomie, KS passed away on Friday January 31, 2020 at his home.
Jerry was born May 9, 1941 in Greeley, KS. He was the 4th of ten children born to Vernon Lavenger & Dorothy Evelyn (Hoover) Morgan. Jerry graduated with the Class of 1959 from Parker High School. He played Basketball and Football while attending Parker High.
After high school, Jerry started his own trucking business. He then started his career in the Concrete Business. Jerry did Concrete Flatwork for over 50 years. Many of those years he spent partnered with his Cousin Larry Morgan. Jerry was known for the Meticulous Flatwork that he did. He was the Best. At the age of 69, Jerry retired but still did odd and end jobs until he was in his 70’s.
In 1962, Jerry married Nancy Stiffler in Miami, OK. The couple had two children Reina and Jay. They made their home in Baldwin, KS. The marriage later ended in divorce. Then in January of 1988, Jerry and Kathy Moore were united in marriage in Fontana, KS. They made their home in the Fontana area. They did not have any children together but Jerry gained two grandchildren Zach and Hope. That marriage later ended in divorce.
In his free time, Jerry Farmed and Bought/Sold cattle. This was a Life-Long passion of his. He loved going to auctions to find deals. Jerry enjoyed drinking coffee at the local café’s and visiting with friends. Jerry hosted a Famous Neighborhood BBQ for years at his Farm that hundreds of people have attended. He was involved with starting the Parker Historical Society.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his children Reina Morgan-Kratzberg of Centerville, KS and Jay Morgan of Fort Scott, KS. Seven grandchildren Kady Kratzberg, Keith Kratzberg, Jaime Morgan, Jerry Morgan, Jaxson Morgan, Zach Kirkland and Hope Kirkland. Five Great Grandchildren. Two brothers and seven sisters. Former wife Kathy Morgan. Along with other family and many friends.
Visitation 6-8 pm Friday February 7, 2020 at the Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home. Cremation to follow. Burial of ashes at a later date at Whiteford Cemetery, Paola, KS. Memorials are to Tri-Ko Inc. send c/o Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home P.O. Box 430, Osawatomie, KS 66064.
