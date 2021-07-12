1936 – 2021
Jerry Dale Holt, 84, Stilwell, KS, passed away 7/9/2021.
Visitation 9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m., Rosary 10:30 a.m., Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 16, 2021, at Queen of the Holy Rosary Wea Catholic Church under the direction of Dengel & Son Mortuary, 1 Aquatic Drive, Louisburg, KS, 66053.
Burial in Queen of the Holy Rosary Cemetery. Memorials to Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church or American Diabetes Association. www.dengelmortuary.com
