Jerry Franklin Kiser, 74, of Osawatomie, KS, died March 2, 2022.
Born October 9, 1947, in Paola, KS. Survivors are his wife of 52 years Norma; daughter Kimberlin and Granddaughter his sidekick Cherokee Rose.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his “Real Mother” Grandmother Mary Ellen Kiser.
Memorial Service – March 26, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. Paola United Methodist Church. Memorial fund in his name to the church.
