Jerry Thomas Williams passed away on February 5, 2022, in Waxahachie, Texas at the age of 86. He was born on May 20, 1935, in Crane, Missouri, to Jess and Lois Williams. He was the oldest of 4 sons.
He graduated from Aurora High School in 1953 where he was a member of the basketball team, the yearbook staff and glee club. He also served as vice-president of his senior class. He was involved in FFA all 4 years serving as president his senior year. His senior project earned him an award as an FFA state farmer.
He married Dixie Kitterman in October, 1953. They had 2 children in their 20 years of marriage. Their family moved several times over the years finally settling in Spring Hill, Kansas in 1969. He kept the promise to his children that they would stay in Spring Hill until they graduated and he continued to live in Miami County for many years.
He was in the printing profession for over 40 years. Even though he lived in several cities he was always a farm boy at heart. He spent many years raising and showing appaloosa horses. He appreciated a good dog and always had a beautiful lawn. In fact, he helped his elderly neighbor keep her yard looking good too.
He moved to Texas in the mid 80’s. This is where he met and married Tibby Hawkins Coulston in 1989. The two of them enjoyed their many RV trips. His good sense of humor and ability to tell a good joke or story made it easy for him to make friends wherever their travels took them. Together, they made beautiful china dolls and even taught classes for a few years. They also crafted some beautiful machine embroidered quilts. Jerry was the brains behind Tibby’s embroidery machines. He had a passion for fishing and watching grandchildren play baseball. They had 32 wonderful years together.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Gene. He was also preceded in death by his grandson Paydon Coffman.
Survivors include his wife Tibby, of the home, daughter Regina York and husband Darrell (Bucyrus, Kansas), son Jerry Steven Williams and wife Bonnie (Pagosa Springs, Colorado), step-son Mike Coffman and wife Diane (Emory, Texas) and step-daughter Donna Kruger (Waxahachie, Texas). He is also survived by his brothers Loyd Williams and wife Mary, Paul Williams and wife Vicki and sister-in-law Carolyn Williams and 8 nieces and nephews. He was blessed with 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
The family has not planned a service at this time, but hopes to come to Aurora at a later date to say their goodbyes.
