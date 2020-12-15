1952-2020
Jesse Alfred Bolling, Jr., age 68, of Osawatomie, Kansas, passed away December 8, 2020.
Graveside services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Osawatomie Cemetery.
Jesse was born Sunday, March 16, 1952, in San Antonio, TX, the son of Jess Alfred and Erma (Bigham) Bolling. He grew up in Osawatomie and graduated from Osawatomie High School with the Class of 1970.
He was united in marriage to Jamie Diane Wallace on September 23, 1968, in Miami, OK. They made their home in Osawatomie and became the parents of two children.
Jesse worked alongside his father in the business they owned together Bolling Plastering for over twenty years. Jesse and his wife Jamie owned and operated Bolling's Bargain Bonanza in Osawatomie for 10 years from 2004 until 2014. Jesse also raised cattle on their farm. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and hunting.
He was preceded in death by his son Jesse A. Bolling, III, his parents, and one sister Virginia Dillard.
Survivors include his wife Jamie of the home, daughter Stacy (Brad) England of Osawatomie, KS; sister Jeannie (Kay) Buie of Rantoul, KS; 4 grandchildren Jess Allen Bolling and Riley, Regan, and Rachel England; 2 great grandchildren Jesse and Isabella Bolling; many other relatives and friends.
The family suggests memorial contributions to Kansas Wildlife Federation c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 North Pearl Street, Paola, KS 66071. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Jesse’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.