Jim Rutherford, age 79, Blue Mound, KS, passed Wednesday, January 13, 2021.
Graveside service 11 am Saturday, January 16, 2021, Curry Cemetery. In State 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, January 15, 2021, Schneider Funeral Home, Mound City Chapel. Contributions to the Blue Mound Federated Church.
(0) comments
