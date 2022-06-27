Jimmy Dale Cannon, age 65, of Louisburg, KS, passed away on Thursday,June23, 2022, at St. Luke’s South Hospital.
Jimmy was born on Monday, November 12, 1956. He was the son of Kenneth and Judith (Prettyman) Cannon. He married Paula Payne on Saturday, September 6, 1975. From this union came two daughters, Julie, and Jodi.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Jimmy is survived by his wife Paula, daughters; Julie (Rob) Vohs and Jodi (Shane) Hovey, brother David Cannon, grandchildren; Brock, Briar, Bristol, Brooks, Chance, Jase, and Conlee, who meant the world to him, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He was a very kindhearted man who never met a stranger and made a friend everywhere he went. Jimmy was loved by many and will be missed dearly.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made payable to Paula Cannon, c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, PO Box 669, Louisburg, KS 66053. The family will direct those memorials to a foundation of their choosing.
Services were held on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.
To read the full obituary please visit www.dengelmortuary.com
Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS 66053.
(913) 837-4310
