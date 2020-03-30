Jimmy H. Stevenson, 74, died at his home in Lusby, Maryland, on January 11, 2019 of natural causes.
Jim was born on August 21, 1944 to Frank and Mildred Farris Stevenson. He graduated from Osawatomie High School in 1962.
Jim was preceeded in death by his parents, a sister and three brothers. Survivers include Francis Stevenson, Fred Stevenson, Ron Stringham, and Janet Chmidling.
Memorial at a future date.
