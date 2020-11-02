1936-2020
Jo Anne Hileman, age 83, of Paola, passed away on October 27, 2020, at the Olathe Medical Center.
Jo Anne was born on December 8, 1936, on a farm near Grandview, Missouri, to Elva and Blanche (Nickle) Mathis. She graduated from Paola High School with the class of 1954. On November 11, 1959 she was united in marriage to John David Hileman. They spent their entire married life in Paola. She worked for Southwestern Bell and as secretary for Wendell Winkler, County Attorney for 12 years. The next several years were spent at home with the children. She continued her employment again and retired from the State of Kansas as a Clerk of the District Court.
Jo Anne was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and served as a Deacon and Elder and worked many hours in the Thrift Shop. Her hobbies were playing bridge, golf, Mahjong, and spending winters in Texas. In earlier times she enjoyed refinishing antiques and especially family camping with friends.
Many trips (slumber parties) were enjoyed by special high school friends in Ohio, Florida, Arizona, South Carolina, Missouri, and Kansas. Her most favorite time in later years was spending time with her grandson Michael.
Jo Anne was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and son Tom. She is survived by her daughter Beth and husband Chris, grandson Michael, brother Clyde Mathis, sisters Alice Grandon and Ada Gerlach, and many nieces and nephews.
Cremation. Graveside services, 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Wagstaff Cemetery, Miami County, Kansas under the direction of Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
Memorials are to the First Presbyterian Church or the Tom Hileman Scholarship Fund of PHS and can be sent in care of the funeral home.
