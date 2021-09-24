Joan D Dowty, 84, of Astoria, OR, passed away on September 18, 2021, in her home.
She was born March 10, 1937, in Moweaqua, IL, the daughter of Dr. John T and Freda D France. She married Ronald Dowty on November 1, 1968, in Bloomington, IL. After their marriage they moved to Kansas, eventually settling down in Paola, KS.
Survivors include Paula Ferrenburg (Tom); John Dowty (Patty); James Dowty (Sarah); Melvin Dowty; Debra Meisinger (Lynn); sisters Kathy Owens and Amy France. Numerous Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ron, both parents, one sister, one grandson and her German Shepard Sofee.
She was and avid swimmer who taught many how to swim. President of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Paola, KS; member of the VFW Ladies Axillary in Paola, KS; American Legion Ladies Axillary in Warsaw, Mo. She enjoyed bowling, knitting, crocheting, gardening, and eating at the Logger with her friends.
In lieu of flowers please donate to your local Hospice Care facility. Services in LaCygne, KS will be determined at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.