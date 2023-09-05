Joan J. Cornett, age 88, Parker, Kansas, passed away Friday, September 1, 2023, after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She was diagnosed on October 31, 2007.
She was born on May 31, 1935, in Linn County, Kansas, the daughter of Floyd and Alta Clearwater Mendel. She graduated from La Cygne High School. Joan was united in marriage to Delbert Cornett on April 21, 1951. He preceded her in death on April 24, 2023.
She worked at Smith’s Sewing Factory and later founded Eastgate Insurance Agency with her daughter, Mary. She attended the Parker United Methodist Church and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Ron, Clifford, and Kenneth Mendel, two grandchildren, Julie and Michael Cornett, and a great grandchild, Braxton Michelle.
Joan is survived by a daughter, Mary Michelle, and four sons, Randi Cornett, Raymond Cornett, Glenn Cornett, and Perry Cornett, twelve grandchildren, twenty-seven great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at the Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, La Cygne Chapel. Burial will be in the Richland Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until service at the La Cygne Chapel.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Vitas Hospice, c/o Schneider Funeral Home, P.O. Box 304, La Cygne, KS 66040. Online condolences can be left at www.schneiderfunerals.com.
