Jody Henson

Jody Lynn Henson, age 49, of Paola, KS, died Tuesday August 18, 2020, at her home.
Jody was born October 6, 1970, in Paola, KS. She was the youngest of four children born to Donald Keith Sr. and Juanita D. (Klay) Henson. She grew up in Osawatomie attending with the class of 1990. Later earned her GED and attended Fort Scott Community College.
Jody became a mother to three children David, Ammie and Brandy. She spent most of her life a homemaker and staying at home to raise her children. Then when her children were grown Jody started her career as a Home Health Aide.
In her spare time Jody enjoyed collecting things, crafting, and drawing. She loved going to auctions and swap meets. Jody was very into genealogy.
She was preceded in death by her parents Donald Sr and Juanita Henson.
Survivors include her children David Henson and wife Hillary of Osawatomie, KS, Ammie (Burnett) Wilbur and Husband Jeff of Gardner, KS, and Brandy Burnett and significant other Grant Davenport of Topeka, KS. Siblings Joyce (Henson) Conner and husband Danny of Paola, KS, Donald K Henson Jr of El Dorado, MO, and Charlie Henson and significant other Brenda Bauchman of Osawatomie, KS. Longtime partner and father to her children Gary L. Burnett. Ten grandchildren; Caleb Wilbur, Tiara Fennel-Henson, Lynn Wilbur, Haley Wilbur, Alex Henson, Gabby Henson, Vincent Davenport, Maddi Henson, Jayse Davenport and Isaabelle Henson. Along with other family and friends.
Private family graveside at Stanton cemetery. Memorials may be made to the funeral home to help with the cost of services Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home P.O. Box 430 Osawatomie, KS 66064.
