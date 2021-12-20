Joe Junior Turpen, age 78, La Cygne, KS, passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021.
Funeral service 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 21, 2021. Burial Oak Lawn Cemetery. Visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, La Cygne Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.