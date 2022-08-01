Joe Schaub, 87, of Lawrence, Kansas, passed away peacefully July 23 with his loving family by his side.
Joe, born Aug. 30, 1934, in Wheeler County, Texas, was the oldest of seven children born to Ernest and Marie (Offutt) Schaub. He graduated in 1953 from Samnorwood High School, where he also served in the Army National Guard.
Following graduation, Joe went to work for Western Electric in south Texas. When that job was finished, he returned to the Shamrock, Texas area to farm with his father. Joe joined the Air Force in 1955. After honorably serving his country for 28 years, he retired with the rank of senior master sergeant. He also was a past master of two Masonic Lodges.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Ernest Schaub. He is survived by his wife, Marsha, of Lawrence, daughter Debra (Mark) Hendricks of Amarillo, Texas, son Michael (Aurora) Schaub of Chincoteague, Virginia, son Timothy Schaub of Oklahoma City, daughter Jennifer (Matthew) Richards of Lawrence, nine grandchildren, four great grandchildren and siblings Paul (Harriett) Schaub, Kay (Troy) Thomason and Mary (Larry) Waters of Wellington, Texas, Jackie (Frank) Worsham of Alanreed, Texas, Jane Lisle of Shamrock and sister-in-law Maxine Schaub of Amarillo.
Joe will be buried with military funeral honors at Leavenworth National Cemetery in Leavenworth, Kansas.
Memorials may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association.
