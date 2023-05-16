John Baumstimler, Jr., age 77, passed away May 14th in Roanoke, VA. He is preceded in death by his mother Margaret, father John Sr., and sister Joyce Marie Atchison.

John was a 1964 graduate of Osawatomie High School, Osawatomie, Kansas. John graduated from Kansas State Teachers College in 1969 with a BSE. John is survived by his wife of 53 years Norma K of the home. They have one daughter Dr. Sarah Baumstimler Skeele and husband Matthew of Cave Springs, VA.

