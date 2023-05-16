John Baumstimler, Jr., age 77, passed away May 14th in Roanoke, VA. He is preceded in death by his mother Margaret, father John Sr., and sister Joyce Marie Atchison.
John was a 1964 graduate of Osawatomie High School, Osawatomie, Kansas. John graduated from Kansas State Teachers College in 1969 with a BSE. John is survived by his wife of 53 years Norma K of the home. They have one daughter Dr. Sarah Baumstimler Skeele and husband Matthew of Cave Springs, VA.
John is also survived by five sisters: Judith Shultz, Arlington, Texas; Mary Jane Couture, Orange City, Florida; Jenice Evans and husband Christopher Dale of Blairstown, Missouri; Juanita Harter and husband Sam of Ottawa, Kansas; Jodi Alley and husband Marty of Garnett, Kansas; one brother-in-law Stan Husted and wife Allean of Danville, California; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Birchard/Eddy Funeral Home, Osawatomie, Kansas in June. Internment will be at Osawatomie Cemetery following the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John’s memory to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 1131, Fairfax, VA 22038-1131
