John Bryan

1935-2019
John Nelson Bryan, 84, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019.
He was born in Kansas City, MO on May 31, 1935 to Stella Mae and John William Bryan. He graduated from Paseo High School in 1953.
John was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family. His family shares fond memories of going fishing with him at his favorite fishing spots and his love of being outdoors.
He will be greatly missed and forever remembered by his son, Johnny Bryan and his wife Casey, daughter, Jeanette Surritte and her husband Chris, daughter Lynda Sweeton and daughter Christy Sweeton, and his 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be at Paola City Cemetery, 909 W. Miami St., Paola, KS, on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the ALS Association-Florida Chapter, 3242 Parkside Center Circle, Tampa, FL 33619.
