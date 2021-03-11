John Collins, 62, of Topeka passed away March 9, 2021, at Stormont Vail Hospital from complications of Lung Cancer.
John was a fighter but this was a battle he could not win. John loved his family, he loved his Harley and the outdoors.
He is survived by his wife Diana of Topeka. His sons Jesse and Travis Collins of Princeton Kansas. His stepson Aaron Edwards of Milliken Colorado, his stepdaughter Christina O`Ferrell of Pittsburg Kansas and his grandchildren. Also brothers Kevin, Bert, Brian and sister Brenda.
John will be so missed. He was full of laughter and love. There will be a celebration of his life at a later date.
