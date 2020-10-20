John Dakin, 95, of Drexel, Missouri, passed away October 14, 2020, at the Louisburg Care Center in Louisburg, Kansas.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020, in Rockville Cemetery just west of Drexel. There will be no visitation. Friends are welcome to attend, masks are encouraged and social distancing should be observed.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.mullinaxfuneralhome.com.
John Dakin was born January 8th, 1925 to Fred and Bertha (Endecott) Dakin in Sugar Creek township, Miami County, KS. He lived his entire life within a two-mile radius of his birthplace until moving to the Louisburg Care Center in 2018 upon the death of his wife Vera.
John was a farmer and mechanic while working in partnership with his father in Drexel, MO. They sold Chevrolets and Massy farm equipment. One of his biggest achievements was winning the state and national corn picking contest in 1955. He was extremely proud of his grass lands and often told a story of his grandfather atop a horse hidden in a deep erosion ditch that is invisible today because of his conservation efforts. John was also very proud of his ponds and would invite anyone he met to come fish with him. John and Vera (Stockebrand) were married nearly sixty-nine years and raised five children on the farm.
Preceding him in death; his wife Vera, his parents Fred and Bertha Dakin, his sister Shirley Coltharp, two grandsons, Skylar Dakin and Taylor Kueser, and one great-grandson Jackson Jacklovich.
Survivors are children; Cee Kueser (John), Karl Dakin (Darla), Monica Higgins (David), Roy Dakin (Susan), and Sam Dakin. Grandchildren; Jason Kueser, Laurie Jacklovich, Tara Sauer, Emma Dakin, Jennifer Dakin, six great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.
