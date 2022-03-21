John "David" Trickett, age 74, of Paola, KS, passed away early Saturday morning, March 19, 2022, at Olathe Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, March 25, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Paola (Block Community), Kansas, with burial following at the church cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, March 24, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
John "David" Trickett was born March 1, 1948, in Hutchison, KS. He made his home in rural Paola with his parents William L. and Myra F. (Johnson) Trickett. He was baptized April 14, 1957, at the First Christian Church, Paola, KS. He was confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church at Block on October 8, 1967.
On June 9, 1967, he was united in marriage to Phyllis Prothe at Trinity Lutheran Church. They became the parents of John Marshall and Patricia Kay.
Dave graduated from Paola High School with the class of 1966. After graduation, he attended Allen County Community College graduating in 1968 and continued his college education at Emporia State University f/k/a Emporia Teacher College graduating in 1970. Following college graduation he joined the Paola National Guard and was discharged February 6, 1976.
Beginning November 1970, Dave started employment at Kansas City Power and Light now known as Evergy and retired September 2002. During his employment Dave was an active member of Paola Rotary Club including recognition as recipient of the Paul Harris Fellowship award.
After retirement he joined Block Ruritan. He also served on the Paola School Board, was a member of the Paola Planning Commission, as well as various other community organizations.
Dave enjoyed hunting and fishing including a couple of fishing trips to Canada and northern Minnesota. He always looked forward to Friday lunches with friends followed by a trip around the countryside looking for eagles.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents William and Myra Trickett.
He leaves behind to cherish his memories his wife Phyllis of the home; son John (Jean) Trickett of Louisburg; daughter Trish (Mike) Armstrong of Allen, TX; grandchildren Kierstin (Lee) Castro of Sherman, TX, Laura (Daniel) Straub of Shawnee, KS, Ashtin Armstrong of Austin, TX, Kaiden Armstrong of College Station, TX, and Maysen Armstrong of Allen, TX; other family members including several cousins.
Memorials can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church Blocktoberfest or JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation to further Type 1 research funding).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.