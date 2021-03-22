John Dean "Johnny" Nichols, age 67, La Cygne, Kansas, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021.
He was born in Kansas City, Missouri, on September 8, 1953, the son of John Edwin and Jewel Dean Price Nichols. He graduated from Prairie View High School in the Class of 1971. He was a member of the State Football Champion Team his Senior Year. He then attended North East Oklahoma Junior College and was a member of the Rodeo Team.
After graduation from NEO he attended Kansas State University. While at K-State he was a member of the Rodeo Team and received his Bachelor's Degree. After graduation from KSU he began his teaching career and ranched as well.
He began at Burlingame Kansas then taught at Paola from 1977 until retiring in 2001. After retiring from teaching, he was able to pursue ranching full time. He was united in marriage to Jaclyn "Jacky" Jackson on December 4, 1982.
He was a member of the New Lancaster United Methodist Church. Johnny had many friends and touched a lot of lives. He will be remembered as someone who did not know a stranger. He was preceded in death by his parents. Johnny is survived by his wife Jacky, son Levi and wife Haley, and sister, Nancy Epley.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Wicked Outfitters, 22802 Valley Rd, La Cygne, KS. Visitation 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, Wicked Outfitters. In State 12 noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Schneider Funeral Home, La Cygne Chapel. Burial in New Lancaster Cemetery.
Contributions suggested to Prairie View FFA or New Lancaster United Methodist, c/o Schneider Funeral Home, P.O. Box 304, La Cygne, KS 66040. Online condolences can be left at www.schneiderfunerals.com.
